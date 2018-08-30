4 policemen among 6 killed in south Kashmir

Two Hizb militants killed in Anantnag gunfight
Jaish claims responsibility for JeM-Hizb ‘joint-op’ in Shopian
65 injured in clashes in Kulgam
Two Hizb militants killed in Anantnag gunfight
Javid Sofi / Shafat MirShopian / Anantnag, Aug 29:
Four policemen were killed in an attack in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday while two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants were killed in a gunfight in Anantnag.
Police said militants Wednesday afternoon attacked a Police party in an area between Bongam and Arhama village on the outskirts of Shopian.
“They were at a motor workshop to get their vehicle repaired when militants opened fire at them and all the four police personnel sustained bullet wounds,” Police said.
He said the wounded policemen were shifted to District Hospital Shopian where they were declared brought dead.
The slain policemen were identified as constable Ishfaq Ahmad Mir of Watergam Baramulla, constable Muhammad Iqbal Mir of Hardu Chanam, Baramulla, Javid Ahmad Bhat of Panzinara Srinagar and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat of Zawoora Shopian.
The four policemen were on escort duty of a senior police officer in Shopian.
“The militants, after carrying out the targeted killing, decamped with three service rifles of the slain policemen from the spot,” Police said.
Later, the bodies of the slain policemen were handed to their heirs after a wreath-laying ceremony at District Police Lines Shopian in which top officials of J&K Police including Director General of Police Sheesh Paul Vaid and IGP Swayam Prakash Pani participated.
Jaish-e-Muhammad claimed responsibility for the Shopian attack saying that its cadres along with that of Hizbul Mujahideen carried out the attack.
Meanwhile, the government forces Wednesday morning killed two local militants including a long-serving top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander, Altaf Ahmad Allai alias Altaf Kachroo of Hawura, Kulgam.
Another slain militant was identified as Umar Rashid of Khudwani, Kulgam.
The government forces, on a specific input, laid cordon at Bonpora locality in Muniward area on the outskirts of Anantnag town around midnight.
A Police official said the contact with the militants was established early morning as the government forces zeroed in near the suspected spot with militants firing a volley of bullets toward them, as per an official.
The exchange of intermittent gunfire went on for more than an hour after which the government forces fired heavy mortar shells toward the house in which militants were holed up, which caught fire, instantly killing two of them.
The police official said the killing of Altaf Kachroo was a major blow to the militant outfits operating in south Kashmir.
“He was listed among the top militant commanders and figured in the most-wanted list released by the security agencies. Altaf was among the longest-surviving militants and had broken the cordon several times in the past. The other militant, Umar Rashid, had earlier escaped the cordon during Batamaloo gunfight,” an official source said.
As the gunfight was on, several locals tried to march toward the encounter site to disrupt the anti-militant operation but they were prevented by the deployed government forces, resulting in clashes.
Authorities sealed all the entry points leading to the main town Anantnag and restrictions were put in place to prevent people from marching toward the gunfight site.
Mobile internet services were blocked in Anantnag and Kulgam districts instantly after the gunfight broke out.
Two youth were injured as the government forces fired pellets and tear gas shells to disperse them.
“Two persons brought to our health facility had received pellet injuries in Muniwara. One of them had multiple pellet injuries and he was referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment. Besides, five other injured were sent from Public Health Centre Qaimoh to our hospital where they were provided with the treatment,” a doctor at District Hospital Anantnag said.
In Khudwani, intense clashes also erupted after the word about militant killings spread in the morning, which went on till afternoon, leading to injuries to 65 people, officials at the hospital said.
“Most of the 65 injured we received had pellet injuries and all the injured were brought in a stable condition while five of them were shifted to District Hospital Anantnag for further treatment,” said Dr Aijaz, who is posted at Public Health Centre Qaimoh.
Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in Anantnag main town along with Khudwani, Qaimoh and adjacent areas to mourn the militant deaths.
The roads wore a deserted look throughout the day as all kinds of traffic remained off the roads with government forces deployed in strength to prevent further protests.