4-phase ULB polls conclude amid boycott

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Oct 16:
Amid boycott and shutdown, the four-phased Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir culminated on Tuesday without witnessing any untoward incident.
Except disruption in normal life in poll-bound areas due to shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) on poll dates, the elections remained incident-free expect some stray incident of stone pelting.
The 4th and final phase of ULB polls were held today amid tight security around polling stations and shutdown in poll-bound areas.
The shops, business establishments and private offices in poll-bound areas remained shut while public transport was off the roads. However, few private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying in poll-bound areas of Ganderbal and Srinagar.
The 25 wards in Srinagar and 12 in Ganderbal went to polls in the last phase today.
In Soura area of Srinagar, there was zero per cent voting as none turned up to cast the votes.
In the evening when force personnel were leaving the area, the youth of the area pelted stones on them. The force personnel retaliated by firing tear smoke shells and pellets and resorting to heavy tear gas shelling.
In Ganderbal, the polling passed off peacefully with no untoward incident reported from anywhere.
The polling had remained peaceful in first three phases of ULB polls also.
Talking to Rising Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh commended police and CRPF and thanked public for extending cooperation in conducting elections in the state.
“Forces did their job well and people also extended good cooperation. I compliment forces and congratulate people because of whom the situation remained peaceful,” he said.
The police chief said as per requirement, adequate security deployment was made at all places, where civic elections were held.
“We hope people will also extend cooperation with us in future in successfully holding panchayat welections,” he said.
On poor voter turnout, DGP said it was not his concern.
“The low voter turnout is not my concern. Low or high poll percentage is wish of people. Our job is to maintain peaceful atmosphere. Be the poll percentage high or low, we as a police don’t have to bother about it,” he said.
Only 4.2 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the final phase today. Earlier, the three phases of polls had also witnessed low voter turnout.
The two mainstream political parties --- PDP and NC also boycotted the civic elections, citing legal challenge to Article 35A that provides special rights and privileges to residents of Jammu and Kashmir in Supreme Court.
Besides police and other forces in the Valley, over 400 additional companies of paramilitary forces were also brought for election duty
