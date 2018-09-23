4 passengers killed in Doda accident

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 22:
Four passengers were killed and seven others injured after a vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Ganga Soti area of Gandoh in Doda district on Saturday.
Police said a sumo bearing JK06-4986, which was on its way from Seru Khaljugassar towards Gowari, overturned near Gangal Soti when driver lost control of the vehicle and it rolled down into 200 ft deep gorge.
After the mishap, locals, police and army men rushed to the spot to launch the rescue operation.
They retrieved bodies of four passengers and shifted seven injured to Thathri hospital, where from critically injured were referred to District Hospital Doda.
The deceased was identified as Usha Devi, 30, wife of Sukh Dev of Saroo Khal Jugassar; Mubarak Hussain, 16, son of Shah Din of Alni village; Sapna Devi, 22, wife of Chaman Lal of Sairu Khal Jugassar and Povitra Devi, 30, daughter of Amar Chand of Jugassar.
Police has registered a case and taken up investigation.