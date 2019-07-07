4 municipal EOs suspended

July 07, 2019 |

The Governor’s administration has suspended four Executive Officers of Municipalities in Kashmir for illegal activities.

As per the order of Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development, Dheeraj Gupta, inquiry has been started against these officers and they have been attached with the Director Urban Development office in Srinagar.

The Government Order No. 153-HUD of 2019, dated: 04.07.2019, reads that on the basis of Preliminary Enquiry Report submitted by Committee constituted vide Order No.: DULB/Estt/84-11/588 of 2019 issued by the Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir and pending further inquiry, into the alleged charges of misappropriation, irregularities in financial transaction, gross negligence and misconduct, the following officers are, hereby, placed under suspension with immediate effect:

Sarfaraz Ahmad Bhat, I/c Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Ganderbal (formerly I/c. Executive Officer MC Anantnag). Shabir Ahmad Wani, I/c. Chief Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Pahalgam (formerly I/c. Chief Executive Officer MC Anantnag). Syed Nayeem Rizvi, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee Bandipora (formerly Executive Officer MC Anantnat). Gh. Mohi-ud-din Malik, Executive Officer Municipal Council Anantnag. During the period of suspension, the above officers will remain attached in the office of the Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir.

