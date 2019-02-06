4 more matches played in MHKSL in Ajman

Rising Kashmir NewsAjman:
Four matches were played on February 1, 2019 at the AJCC and MCC, Ajman. That ushered MHKSL IV into the latter part of the group stage contest.
In the first game of the day, Hokarsar Rangers took on BuherKadal Badshah-for the unprecedentedness of this contest in having taken the game to unimaginable heights
Char-e-Sharif beat RazayKadel comfortably
The second match of the day was played between RazayKadel Falconsand Char E Sharif Cavalry. Char E Sharif won the toss and elected to bat. Arif Ahmed was caught for naught in the first over. Unlike his prowess with the bat in earlier matches, Annayat could not hold his own and was caught in the fifth after scoring 16 runs. With three wickets down for 37 runs, the innings was steadied by their talismanic Anzar Ashraf ably assisted by Farhan Waheed - the duo scored a brisk 69 once Farhan was caught after having scored 41 runs.
Another formidable partnership flourished between Anzar and Usman Tramboo with Anzar falling on 73 with the team scoreline on 173 in the 18th over. Char E Sharif scored 202 runs in 20 overs having lost eight wickets with a contribution of 23 and 19 runs by Tramboo and Khatana respectively. Aabid Rajab with figures of 3 for 40 was the highest wicket-taker from RKF.
Taken in isolation Sandeep Bhan and Aabid Rajab (41 off 28) put up a decent opening wicket partnership of 68 runs - a far cry if compared to their unbroken blitzkrieg of 268 runs against SafaKadal Stars on January 11, 2019.
Other than Arif Bhat and Vishal Bhan scoring 37 and 17 runs respectively, Sandeep Bhan was the leading scorer with 51 off 42 balls.
RazayKadel Falcons were bowled out for 179 having lost four wickets. Usman Bhat with 2 for 31 was the highest wicket-taker from Char E Sharif.
Anzar was adjudicated man of the match for his batting display.
Safakadal Stars outplay Lalbazar Lions
RazayKadal versus Char E Sharif Cavalry was followed by a low scoring game between Safakadal Stars and Lalbazar Lions. Having won the toss, Safakadal elected to bat but were bundled out for 98 runs in 16.5 overs with spirited spells from Danish Mirza (3 for 14), Adil Ahmed (2 for 17), and Shafat Reshi (3 for 11). Faziq Qureshi with 21 runs and Faru Shah with 20 runs were the main scorers from Safakadal Stars. LBL made short work of the target score in 8.1 overs with Suhail Zaki scoring a quickfire 47 off 20 balls and Feroz Iqbal chipping in 17 runs. This was the first win for Lal Bazar Lions from four games and offered some breather. Danish clinched man of the match for his thrifty bowling.
Manasbal Mavericks defeat Lalchowk Leopards
Manasbal Mavericks were pitted against Lalchowk Leopards. Having won the toss, Manasbal Mavericks opted to bat. Musa Khan and Kamjed Khan flourished a brilliant opening partnership scoring 106 in 11.4 overs with Kamjed falling to Rameez Mushtaq on 41. Musa carried on piling the runs before being caught by Mohsin Nisar off Adnan Nisar on 71. This was Musa’s fourth consecutive fifty in as many matches continuing to enthrall the spectators with his flair and brilliant stroke play. Mohsin Hassan and Manzoor Najar cobbled another significant partnership of 54 runs. Najar made a quick fire 39 runs off 16 balls with Mohsin being caught by Nasir Khan off Danish Hafiz scoring 23 runs in the twentieth over. The Mavericks eventually put up a total of 195 runs losing six wickets. Nasir Khan with 3 for 45 and Mohsin Nisar with 2 for 45 were the main wicket-takers for LCL.
Danish Hafiz and Moazam Naqash put up a defiant response scoring 95 runs until Moazam was bowled out by Owais Rashid in the ninth over on 17. Danish got out in the twelfth over scoring an impressive 79 off 43. With 19 runs from Basir Sajjad none of the other players from the Leopards offered any significant contribution and lost the game scoring 170 with eight wickets down. Zubair Zahoor with 4 for 21 and Najar with 2 for 35 were the main wicket-takers for Manasbal Mavericks.
For his economic 4 wicket haul, Zubair Zahoor was adjudicated man of the match.