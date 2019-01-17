4 months on, 2154 candidates await JKSSB’s selection list to join duties

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Jan 16:
Four months on, Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) is yet to notify the final selection list of provisionally selected teacher aspirants.
The examination for the various teacher posts were held by the prime recruiting agency JKSSB in April and May last year and the result was declared immediately after a month in (June-July) even the document verification by the recruiting agency was completed by September 2018.
However, the selected candidates have been left in lurch by the authorities. They said the posts were supposed to be filled on a fast-track basis but despite passing of four months, the final selection list is yet to be notified by JKSSB.
One of the selected aspirants, Gowhar Khurshid of Harwan area of Srinagar said, “In a sensitive state like ours where the countless well-qualified candidates are already marginalised, the authorities instead of providing attractive recruitment opportunities are leading the youth towards psychiatric morbidity.”
Aghast aspirants said that when they asked the JKSSB authorities of notifying the final selection list. “They disappoint us with a comment that some of the aspirants haven’t filled their forms properly.”
Another aspirant Javid Ahmad (Name Changed) said, “If some candidates have not properly filled their forms and have realised it after the declaration of the results, why should the selected 2154 candidates pay for their carelessness.”
He said, “It is high time for all of us to realize that recruitment challenges and delays are a part of the vicious cycle that are consuming the youth of the state.”
The aspirants said that from September 2018, they have moved from pillar to post to get their selection list published and in this regard, they also met former Advisor to Governor BB Vyas at Church Lane Srinagar in the month of November and he assured them of publishing the final selection list in a very short time.
Lamenting on the issue another aspirant said, “After the completion of document verification, the JKSSB stretched the selection process for a period of more than three months.”
“Days turned into months and months elapsed but the final selection list is still not released,” Ahmad said.
Pertinently, the notifications number 06 of 2017, the posts were issued under fast track basis where the government had promised to complete the recruitment process in three months.
JKSSB, Public Relation Officer (PRO) Suhail Ahmad Malik said, “After framing the provisional list, we are framing final selection list as per the eligibility of additional academic weightage which has to be determined in each and every case.”
“When JKSSB invited the online application forms, the candidates filled their particulars and qualification and on that very basis we have given them the academic weightage,” Malik said.
JKSSB have to check the qualifications of the aspirants as some of them have completed two degrees in the same time period, he said adding, “We are scrutinising the verification one by one in around of 3,000 cases and three committees have been also constituted in the processing of final selection list.”
“We will try to notify the selection list as soon as possible, we are working overtime to notify it at earliest,” Malik said.