4 militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

April 02, 2019 | Javid Sofi

3 Army men including Lt Colonel, policeman injured

Four militants were killed and three army men including an officer and a policeman injured in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.

A police official said Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police launched cordon and search operation in Lassipora village of Pulwama after receiving credible inputs about presence of militants there.

He said the cordon was launched at around 10:30 pm yesterday.

"The troops launched searches in the village at midnight. At around 3:30 am, militants hiding in an orchard fired upon the search party. The fire was returned by troops, leading to a gunfight,” the official said.

In the ensuing gunfight, four militants were killed and three army men including a Lieutenant Colonel and a police man were injured.

The injured army men and cop were shifted to 92 base hospital in Srinagar for speicalised treatment

The police official identified the injured army men as Lieutenent colonel S K Singh, sepoy Arjun, sepoy Harikrishna Yadav and senior grade constable, Vishal Kaul.

The deceased militants were identified as Tawaeef Ahmad Itoo son of Abdul Aziz Itoo of Gudbugh village of Pulwama, Zaffar Ahmad Paul son of Mohammad Ahsan Paul of Muloo Dangerpora village of Shopian, Mohammed Aqib Kumar son of Bashir Ahmad Kumar of Hillow village of Shopian and Mohammad Shafi Bhat son of Ghulam Mohamed Bhat of Sedav village of Shopian.

Tawseef was a category 'A' militant, who had joined militant ranks on July 4, 2016; Zaffar, category 'C' militant, had joined militant ranks on November 1, 2017; Aqib, Catgegory 'C' militant, had joined militant ranks on September 2, 2018, and Shafi also a Category, 'C' militant, had joined militant ranks on October 23, 2018.

“It was a joint group of LeT and Hizb,” a police official said.

The bodies were handed over to their families for last rites after performing lego-medical formalities.

Thousands of people turned in the funeral prayers of the four militants in their respective villages amidst chanting of pro freedom and anti Indian slogans.

After multiple funerals, bodies of the militants were laid to rest in graveyards in their native villages.