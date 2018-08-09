4 militants killed

Para commando injured in Rafiabad gunfight
Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Aug 08:
Four militants were killed and a para commando was injured in a gunfight in Hammam area in north Kashmir’s Rafiabad area on Wednesday.
Defence spokesman Rajesh Kalia told Rising Kashmir that four unidentified militants were killed in a fierce gunfight with the government forces in Hammam area of Rafiabad forests in Baramulla.
He said some more militants were believed to be hiding in the area and operation was still on.
Earlier, reports said a joint team of Army’s 32 RR and 9 PARA commandos launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Hammam forest in the wee hours on Wednesday after credible inputs about the presence of four to five militants in the area.
An army official commanding the operation said during CASO, the militants fired at the troops resulting in the gunfight.
He said one paratrooper Naresh Chander Bhatt received a bullet injury in the thigh and was evacuated to military hospital for treatment in a critical condition.
The Army official said the militant group was believed to have infiltrated recently through Uri sector.
Army helicopters were pressed into operation to locate the other hiding militants in the area.
In a statement, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhatt complemented the Kilo Force, Special Forces (SF) and 32 RR personnel for killing the four militants in the ongoing operation in the Rafiabad forests.
He said the teams of government forces were specially inserted in the area of operations and they had done an excellent job by killing these militants and thwarting their designs.
Earlier, DGP Sheesh Paul Vaid tweeted, “Encounter going on in Dooniwari forest area of Police Station Dangiwacha Sopore, report of the presence of five militants. Wish success to our boys.”