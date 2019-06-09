4 men, who stole vehicles in Delhi and sold them in JK, arrested

June 09, 2019 | PTI

Four people, who allegedly stole vehicles in Delhi-NCR and sold them in Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested from the national capital, officials said Saturday.

The accused have stolen over 100 vehicles and 13 cars have been recovered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, they said.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Shahadra, Tejender Singh, a resident of Moti Nagar, Shamshad Ali, a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar and Maqsood Hussain Khan, a resident of Khanpur and a native of Srinagar, have been arrested, the officials said.

Police received information on May 29 regarding Kumar and Singh and arrested them from near a parking lot of a temple here.They were in a car, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ram Gopal Naik.

On their instance, Ali and Khan were arrested on May 31, he said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Kumar and Singh used steal vehicles from areas in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) and sold them to Ali, the DCP said.

Later, Ali sold these vehicles to Khan who further delivered them to his associates in Kashmir as per their demand, police said.

One country-made pistol, four bullets and three stolen cars were recovered from the accused persons here, they added.

Hajj orientation training prog at B’la from June 12

Baramulla, June 08: According to Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, the 2nd phase of the orientation training programme for selected Hajj pilgrims will commence from June 12th, 2019 from 10 am to 4 pm in the district.

As per the schedule, the Hajj pilgrims of Baramulla, Uri, Boniyar , Wagoora, Rohama, Dangiwacha and Watergam will be imparted Hajj training at Masjid Baitul Mukaram, Baramulla on 12th June, 2019, while as the training for pilgrims of Tangmarg, Kunzer, and Kawarhama will be held at Town Hall Kunzer on 13th June 2019. Similarly, the Hajj pilgrims of Pattan, Kreeri, Singhpora and Khoie will be imparted Hajj training at Jamia Masjid Abu Bakar National Highway, Palhallan on 15th June, 2019, while as the training programme for Hajj pilgrims of Sopore, Zaingeer and Dangerpora will be held at Dak Bungalow Sopore on 17th June 2019.

All the selected Hajj pilgrims of Baramulla District have been informed to ensure their presence in the orientation training programme as per schedule.

