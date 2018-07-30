4 members of family injured in attack by insane person in Kashmir, 2 critical

AgenciesBaramulla
Four members of a family were injured , two of them critically, when an alleged mentally challenged person attacked them with sharp edged weapon in the north Kashmir district late Sunday night, official sources said.
They said an alleged mentally challenged man attacked Abdul Khaiq Dar, his sons Farooq Ahmad Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar and another relative Ali Mohammad Dar with a sharp edged weapon at village Check Jameel Mir, Pattan, in Baramulla.
The injured were immediately rushed to local hospital where Farooq and Khaliq were referred to Srinagar in a critical condition.
Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.