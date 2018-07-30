About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

4 members of family injured in attack by insane person in Kashmir, 2 critical

Published at July 30, 2018 11:08 AM 0Comment(s)2130views


4 members of family injured in attack by insane person in Kashmir, 2 critical

Agencies

Baramulla

Four members of a family were injured , two of them critically, when an alleged mentally challenged person attacked them with sharp edged weapon in the north Kashmir district late Sunday night, official sources said.


They said an alleged mentally challenged man attacked Abdul Khaiq Dar, his sons Farooq Ahmad Dar and Nazir Ahmad Dar and another relative Ali Mohammad Dar with a sharp edged weapon at village Check Jameel Mir, Pattan, in Baramulla. 


The injured were immediately rushed to local hospital where Farooq and Khaliq were referred to Srinagar in a critical condition.


Police has registered a case and initiated proceedings.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top