4 matches played in State football championship

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Four matches were played at Synthetic Turf (TRC) on the 26th State Football Championship 2018-19.

In the First match DFA Ganderbal defeated Pampore (Zone) by 4-2. Faisal Rashid of Ganderbal scored a hat trick.

The second match was played between DFA Kupwara and DFA Anantnag.

DFA Anantnag defeated Kupwara by 6-1. Dawood, Ahnan and Bashir scored for the winners. The third match played between DFA Handwara and DFA Sopre which ended with a 1-1 Goal draw.

In tie breaker DFA Handwara defeated DFA Sopore by 4-2 goals. Final score was 5-3. In the last match DFA Budgam defeated DFA Shopian by 6 goals to one.

The tournament was organized by J&K Football Association & sponsored by JKSSC.

Tomorrow fixture:- Real Kashmir FC v/s Pattan Zone 10:am

DFA Baramulla v/s J&K Bank XI 11:30 am

DFA Bandippra v/s SFS Srinagar 1:PM

Ag's Office v/s Food & Supplies XI- 2:30 Pm