4 matches played in State football championship

Four matches were played at Synthetic Turf (TRC) on the 26th State Football Championship 2018-19.
In the First match DFA Ganderbal defeated Pampore (Zone) by 4-2. Faisal Rashid of Ganderbal scored a hat trick.
The second match was played between DFA Kupwara and DFA Anantnag.
DFA Anantnag defeated Kupwara by 6-1. Dawood, Ahnan and Bashir scored for the winners. The third match played between DFA Handwara and DFA Sopre which ended with a 1-1 Goal draw.
In tie breaker DFA Handwara defeated DFA Sopore by 4-2 goals. Final score was 5-3. In the last match DFA Budgam defeated DFA Shopian by 6 goals to one.
The tournament was organized by J&K Football Association & sponsored by JKSSC.
Tomorrow fixture:- Real Kashmir FC v/s Pattan Zone 10:am
DFA Baramulla v/s J&K Bank XI 11:30 am
DFA Bandippra v/s SFS Srinagar 1:PM
Ag's Office v/s Food & Supplies XI- 2:30 Pm
Four matches were played at Synthetic Turf (TRC) on the 26th State Football Championship 2018-19.
In the First match DFA Ganderbal defeated Pampore (Zone) by 4-2. Faisal Rashid of Ganderbal scored a hat trick.
The second match was played between DFA Kupwara and DFA Anantnag.
DFA Anantnag defeated Kupwara by 6-1. Dawood, Ahnan and Bashir scored for the winners. The third match played between DFA Handwara and DFA Sopre which ended with a 1-1 Goal draw.
In tie breaker DFA Handwara defeated DFA Sopore by 4-2 goals. Final score was 5-3. In the last match DFA Budgam defeated DFA Shopian by 6 goals to one.
The tournament was organized by J&K Football Association & sponsored by JKSSC.
Tomorrow fixture:- Real Kashmir FC v/s Pattan Zone 10:am
DFA Baramulla v/s J&K Bank XI 11:30 am
DFA Bandippra v/s SFS Srinagar 1:PM
Ag's Office v/s Food & Supplies XI- 2:30 Pm