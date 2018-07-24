4 matches played in J&K Police football tournament

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, JULY 23 :
In the ongoing 16th J&K Police Martyrs, Memorial Football Tournament 2018, four matches were played at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground in Srinagar today.
The first match was played between J&K Bank Academy and Real Kashmir which later won by 5:4 in a tie-breaker.
Mehran Hilal of Real Kashmir was declared man of the match who for his outstanding performance and accordingly he was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000 and a trophy.
The second match was played between DFA Bandipora and J&K Forest XI in which J&K Forest XI emerged as winners by 6:5. The match ended in draw with 2:2 goals. From DFA Bandipora, 1st goal scored by Hanan Sultan and 2nd goal by Tahir Maqbool. While as, both goals from J&K Forest XI were scored by Ashiq Mushtaq. However, during tie breaker, J&K Forest XI won the match by 6:5. For his outstanding performance, Ashiq Mushtaq of J&K Forest XI was declared Man of the Match and accordingly rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5000/- and a trophy.
The third match was played between DFA Budgam and Pattan Zone in which Pattan Zone won by 2:0. First goal of the match from Pattan Zone was scored by Mujtaba Hassan and 2nd goal scored by Irfan Yatoo. For his outstanding performance, Irfan Yatoo of Pattan Zone was declared Man of the Match and accordingly rewarded with cash prize of ₹5000/- and a trophy by the Chief guest Shri Maqsoo Ul Zaman, SSP Security Kashmir.
The fourth match was played between Maharaja FC and J&K Food & Supplies in which J&K Food & Supplies won by 1:0.