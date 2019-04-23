4 in fray for Ladakh seat

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Four candidates are in fray for the Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency after three candidates withdrew their nomination on the last day on Monday.

The candidates left in fray include Rigzin Spalbar of Indian National Congress, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal of Bhartiya Janata Party, besides Asgar Ali Karbalai and Sajjad Hussain both fighting as independents.

The candidates who withdrew their nomination included Tsering Namgyal, Kacho Mohammad Feroz and Asgar Ali.

Ladakh Parliamentary Constituency is going to polls on May 6, the fifth phase of polls.