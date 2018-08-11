4 hurt in Shopian clashes

Shafat MirShopian, Aug 10:
Four youth were injured during clashes at Tukroo area of Shopian district in south Kashmir after forces launched Cordon And Search Operation (CASO).
The injured youth were identified as Fayaz Ahmad Padro son of Ghulam Mohammad Padroo, a native of Pooterwal area of the same district.
Fayaz received a bullet wound in his chest during clashes while a CASO was ongoing at Tukroo Shopian, according to locals.
He was later referred to a hospital in Srinagar for specialised treatment in a critical condition.
According to locals, the clashes erupted after the forces arrived in the area in order to launched CASO in the area.
The agitated youth took to roads and hurled stones on force personnel, leading to massive clashes in the area which went on till evening.
The forces responded by firing pellets, tear smoke shells and bullets to disperse the youths.
“We received four people with injuries, out of which two had firearm injuries and two others had pellet injuries,” said a medico at District hospital Pulwama.