4 Hurriyat activists among nine booked under PSA

March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

At least nine people including four Hurriyat activists were booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) on Wednesday and shifted to Kotbalwal Jail, Jammu.

Reports said nine persons, who were arrested during nocturnal raids in past one month, have been booked under PSA today.

Those who were booked under PSA include four Hurriyat activists Imtiyaz Haider, Tashoq Ahmad, Ghulam Muhammad Misgar and Muhammad Yousuf.

Reports said all nine persons have been shifted to Kotbalwal jail, Jammu.

Imtiyaz, as per family, was released recently and rearrested on Sunday following which he was booked under PSA today and shifted to Jammu jail. (KNS)