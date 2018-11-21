4 Hizb militants, para commando killed in Shopian gunfight

Thousands attend funeral of Abid, Basharat, Mehraj, Anam-Ul Haq
Javid SofiShopian, Nov 20:
Three recently recruited militants were among four Hizbul Mujahideen militants killed in an encounter with forces at Nadigam village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday. A para-commando of army was also killed in the gunfight.
A police official said a cordon and search operation was launched by police, CRPF and army men in Nadigam village in the wee hours today after receiving specific inputs about presence of some militants there.
He said as the forces were approaching a residential house, militants hiding on the search party at 4 am.
“The fire was returned by the troops, triggering an encounter. In the ensuing gunfight four Hizb militants were killed,” the official said.
He said four army men were also injured in the gunfight. “They were hospitalised.”
“Later, a para commando identified as Vijay Kumar succumbed to injuries,” the official said.
Three other injured army men identified as Sepoy Shailender Singh of 34 RR, Lance Naik Somveer of 23 Para and Havaldar Bhupinder Singh of 23 Para are undergoing treatment at BB Cantonment hospital in Srinagar.
The deceased militants were identified as Abid Nazir Chopan son of Nazir Ahmad Chopan of Paddderpora village of Shopian, Basharat Ahmad Negroo son of Abdul Rashid Negroo of Chotigam village of Shopian, Mehraj Ahmad Najar son of Abdul Ahad Nazareth of Drawni village of Shopian and Malikzada Anam-Ul Haq son of Mubarak Ahmad Malik of Mandujan village of Shopian.
Barring Mehraj, three others had joined militant ranks this year.
Abid had joined militant ranks on April 17, Anam on May 23 and Basharat on August 1 while Mehraj had joined militancy on May 20, 2017.
Mehraj was category B militant while others were category C militants.
The houses, where from militants were firing on troops, suffered extensive damages during the gunfight.
Local residents alleged that the houses were blown up by troops by using explosives.
They said many youth rushed towards the encounter site in the early morning and pelted stones on forces, who retailed by firing live ammunition, pellets and smoke shells.
The locals said some youth including females received bullet and pellet injuries. The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian.
Doctors at District Hospital Shopian said that they received 10 injured.
"Four have bullet injuries and 6 pellet injuries," they said, adding that six injured were shifted to SHMS for treatment while four were managed at the hospital.
According to doctors, two girls, who had bullet injuries, were among the six referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.
Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased militants in their respective villages amidst chanting of pro-freedom and ant-Indian slogans.
Multiple founds of funeral prayers were held for the deceased militants.
Local residents said army resorted to aerial firing in Shopian town after they came under stones pelting. However, no injury was reported in the incident.
In neighbouring Pulwama district, youth from different localities including Dalipora, Chatpora and Prichoo took to streets and clashed with forces after rumours spread that one among the four militants killed in Nadigam is from Prichoo.
The clashes continued for sometime after which forces erected barricades at various places to restrict entry of people into the town.
Mobile internet was snapped in Shopian and Pulwama soon after eruption of the gunfight.