4 held for attempting to occupy house of Pandit woman in Jammu

Press Trust of IndiaJammu:
Four people were arrested for allegedly attempting to occupy the house of a Kashmiri migrant woman here, police said today.
A gang of five to six people came in a vehicle and forced their entry into the house of Tosha Zutshi in the Durga Nagar area last evening, they said.
They threatened Zutshi and her bed-ridden father-in-Law to move out of the house and staked claim over it, police said.
As the woman cried for help, people of the colony and neighbours gathered and forced the trespassers to move out of the house and called the police.
Four among them were arrested, police said.
Following the incident, over 300 Kashmiri migrants and locals of the area held a protest demonstration at the police station. They alleged that the people were goons and part of a land mafia and demanded protection for the family.
BJP MLC G L Raina and the top leadership of Kashmiri migrants visited the woman and assured her of support and protection from the land mafia.
"We condemn the attack, the forcibly entry and attempt to occupy the
house of an old migrant woman by goons and the land mafia people. This has shaken the faith of migrants in the security apparatus. The woman is under threat and police should give her protection," All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) president Ravinder Raina told reporters here today after a meeting with police officials.
He urged Governor N N Vohra to intervene into the matter.
All Party Migrant Coordination Committee (APMCC) chairman Vinood Pandit said fear has prevailed among the community members after the incident, as mostly elderly people live in the houses.
The Panun Kashmir, All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference (AIKPC), Kashmiri Pandit Sabha and others also condemned the incident.