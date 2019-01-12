4 gamblers arrested: Police

Srinagar, Jan 11:
Police on Friday arrested four gamblers in Srinagar and recovered ₹ 4,230 stake money from the gambling site.
Acting on a tip-off, a police party of Police Station Kral Khud raided a gambling den in Basant Bagh Gowkadal area and arrested four gamblers namely Zahoor Ahmad Najar son of Habibullah Najar resident of Mandirbagh, Shahnawaz Ahmad Tramboo son of Late Ali Mohd Tramboo, Jamsheed Ali Malla son of Ali Mohd Malla and Abdul Majid Kant son of Mohd Sultan Kant, all residents of Basant Bagh.
Stake money of ₹ 4,230 and playing cards were recovered from the gambling site.
In this regard, a case FIR No. 01/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation taken up.