4 file nominations for Jammu-Poonch seat

March 23, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

Time to throw out divisive forces from secular India: Farooq

Political campaigning ahead of the scheduled parliamentary polls in Jammu division has intensified with the filing of nomination papers by four candidates in Jammu and one in Kathua.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, the sitting Member Parliament of BJP from Jammu-Poonch seat, filed his nomination papers before the Returning Officer (RO) Jammu at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

According to the Returning Officer, Jammu, Romesh Kumar, at least four nomination papers have been filed by the candidates for the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat.

Kishore from BJP and SubashChander as an independent candidate filed nomination papers today for the Jammu-Poonch parliamentary seat.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Jatinder Singh accompanied by Union Minister PiyushGoel filed his nomination with pomp and show at the Returning Office of Kathua.

National Conference (NC) led by its president and former CM, Farooq Abdullah held a media interaction at the Sher-e-Kashmir headquarters along with two contesting candidates for Jammu-Poonch and Doda-Udhampur-Kathua seat of Congress party.

Extending their full support, NC leaders assured an all-out support to the joint candidate of NC-Congress Udhampur-Doda parliamentary constituency Vikramdittya Singh and Jammu-Poonch seat Raman Bhalla.

Speaking on the occasion, the former chief minister assured the Congress candidates that NC had given sacrifice by not fielding candidates and joining Mahagathbandan with only one motive to keep India secular and strong regardless of other things.

Citing example, he said, some rightwing groups had been trying to divide people of the country in the name of religion.

“We have joined hands with Congress to throw such divisive forces out of power,” he said.

Farooq asked the Congress-NC candidates for both the LokSabha seats to reach out to people in every corner of their respective constituencies.

“We have to keep India united by living in the country by following the path of Mahatama Gandhi,” he said.

Farooq cautioned the people against BJP’s reactionary politics saying the agenda of Ram Mandir had been strategically put on the backburner in order to project Prime Minister NarendraModi as the sole saviour of the country.

“Now nobody in the BJP camp is raking up Mandir politics and what they are harping on is that Modi alone can save this country”, he said. “This is negating the great contribution of the successive Prime Ministers of India.”

He said ahead of Balakote, there was buzz in the national capital about something like this happening.

“In the backdrop of Balakote, the BJP is trying to divert the attention of people from failure of its five-year misrule,” the NC chief said.

Farooq also questioned the role of BJP in Jammu Kashmir during the past few years and referred to the overt and covert attempts of weakening Article 35-A and Article 370.

He said Article 35-A was manifestation of the state subject laws enacted by the Maharaja to protect the interest of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Farooq said the people of the State would foil all attempts of tinkering with Article 35-A, which stands guarantee to their rights, honour and dignity.

He referred to the decision taken by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath with regard to the provision of jobs to the residents of the State and said Jammu Kashmir could not allow its special identity getting weakened in any way.

Meanwhile, the joint candidate of NC-Congress, Vikramditya Singh said, “We will go to every corner of far off area. I am hopeful that Jammu-Poonch and Udhampur-Doda-Kathua will be won by the Congress candidates.”