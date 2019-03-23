4 file nominations for Baramulla

March 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Returning Officer for Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, GhulamNabiItoo said four nominations were filled on Friday for the upcoming elections to this LokSabha seat, the polling for which has been scheduled in 1st phase on April 11, 2019.

The nominations were filed by Raja Aijaz Ali of Peoples Conference, Abdul QayoomWani of Peoples Democratic Party, Muhammad Akbar Lone of National Conference and Syed AmeerSohail as an independent Candidate.