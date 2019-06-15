4 exfiltrators arrested at LoC: Police

June 15, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Government forces on Friday claimed that four youth were arrested in Boniyar area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district while attempting to exfiltrate across the Line of Control for arms training in Pakistan Administered Kashmir (PaK)

"They were arrested in the upper reaches of Boniyar forests in Baramulla while they were attempting to exfiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC)," a defence spokesman said.

He said that based on a specific input about the movement of the newly recruited group which was on their way to exfiltrate the Line of Control via upper reaches of Limber area in Boniyar, a joint team of 161 Territorial army, Baramulla police and 53 bn of CRPF apprehended the group late Thursday night.

The officer said that after questioning, the youth were handed over to police for further investigations and necessary action.

A police official while confirming the incident said that four youth identified the arrested youth as Adil Ahmad Dar (22) son of Ghulam Hassan Dar of Hardu Hangir Yaripora Kulgam, Tahir Shamim Lone (19) son of Shamim Ahmad Lone of Kapren Shopian, Sameer Bhat (18) son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat of Seer Dari Sopore and Naveed Parra (19) son of Ghulam Nabi Parra of Tapper Pattan were arrested.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Ghulam Mohiudin of Sopore was missing from 10th June 2019 and a missing report was lodged in Police Station Tarzoo.

On Thursday family of Naveed Ahmad Parra, son of Ghulam Nabi Parra, a resident of Takiya Tappar village in Pattan had appealed their missing son to return back.

Naveed according to a family member had left his home on 09 June and was missing since then. The family had filed a missing report at Police Station Pattan on 11 June.