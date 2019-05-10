4 drug peddlers arrested; contraband substance: Police

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police on Thursday said it arrested four drug peddlers and seized contraband substance and cash from their possession.

In a statement, police spokesperson said two persons identified as Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo son of Abdul Ab Majeed resident of Babademb and Riyaz Ahmad Channa son of Abdul Aziz resident of Chinkral Mohalla were arrested for the drug supply offences and have been taken to Police Station Nowhatta where they remain in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint established at Malkha Chowk Nowhatta have seized 400 grams of charas and some quantity of heroin from their possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No 22/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nowhatta and investigation has been taken up.

Similarly, two persons identified as Bashir Ahmad Gatoo son of Mohammad Abdullah Gatoo resident of Pulwama and Numan Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Chanapora who were travelling in an Alto car bearing Registration No. JK03G 7636, were arrested for drug supply offences and have been taken to Police Station R. M. Bagh where they remain in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint established near Hotel International R. M. Bagh have seized some quantity of heroin and cash of ₹ 1,99,400 from their possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No 18/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Ram Munshi Bagh and investigation has been taken up.

Community members have been requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

Police said its consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that efforts are being made to keep the society free from the scourge of drug menace.