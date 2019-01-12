4 die of swine flu in 24 hours, toll rises to 11

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 11:
Four patients, including two ladies, have died of swine flu in last twenty four hours, taking the death toll to eleven this season.
Doctors at SKIMS said a 55-year-old male patient from Srinagar, who had tested positive earlier and was also a case of comorbidities, died of influenza on Thursday evening.
“Another patient, a 75-year-old lady, also died on Thursday. She had also tested positive for H1N1,” they said.
Medical Superintendent SKIMS, Dr Farooq Jan said since October, a total of 120 patients with symptom of H1N1 influenza have turned at the hospital and 48 of them were admitted.
“A total of nine patients have died due to seasonal flu. All of them were also suffering from other diseases like cancer and other comorbidities,” he said.
At SKIMS eight H1N1 positive patients are admitted in the isolation ward.
Two patients also died of swine flu at SMHS hospital on Thursday evening.
Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr Saleem Tak said a female patient, who was on ventilator in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) since Thursday afternoon, died last evening. She had suffered multi-organ dysfunction syndrome and sepsis”.
He said a male patient hailing from Hawal also died of swine flu at the hospital.
Due to fresh deaths, the death toll due to the seasonal flu in Kashmir this season has risen to 11.
