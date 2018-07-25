4-day volleyball referee clinic concludes at Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, JULY 24:
The four-day State volleyball referee clinic concluded today here at S.K. Sports Stadium.
The referee clinic was organized by District Volleyball Association Bandipora under the aegis of J&K Volleyball Association. Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Bandipora, Hamida Akhtar was the Chief Guest at the valedictory function.
The clinic was aimed to update the skills of Physical Education Teachers, M.P.Ed students and senior volleyball players of Kashmir Valley. Noted international volleyball referee Rameshwar Singh Chauhan from Himachal Pradesh was the course Director of the clinic. He provided latest tips of volleyball game to the trainees. Besides theory, practical and audiovisual classes were taken to chisel officiating methods of conducting volleyball matches.
The clinic culminated with objective type written test in which candidates from far-off areas such as Gurez, Kupwara, Uri, Baramulla, Kulgam and Pulwama participated.
The ACR on the occasion strongly advocated for the promotion of sports activities among youth to get rid of social evils including drug menace. She congratulated the organizers for holding the clinic for the first time in Kashmir Valley for enabling volleyball officials of the state to learn latest techniques and expertise of the game.
Among others, Chief Education Officer Bandipora, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Member VAJK, Associate Secretary VFI were also present on the occasion.