4-day sports event begins at Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsBudgam, September 27:
District Development Commissioner Budgam, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar and Director General, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K, Dr Saleem-ur Rehman today declared 4-day Sports for Peace and Development event under Khelo India program open at Sports Stadium Budgam.
Speaking as a guest of honor, the DDC Budgam Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar termed sports as an important aspect for overall development of a student, which can also help in creating a better society.
The DDC said that the sports activities help in channelizing the energy of youth towards positive direction and makes them learn team spirit, discipline and unity which all are important for their overall development.
Highlighting the talent of youth of district Budgam, she said that many young boys and girls have already brought laurels to this district at State, National and International level competitions.
Emphasizing on the massive participation of students in sports activities, the DC further urged participants to be positive and dedicated to become champions in their respective sports fields.
The DG YSS who was the chief guest on the occasion, emphasized upon youth of the state to inculcate the sportsmanship in them to lead a happy life. He said that one should not only be a sports lover but be a player too and spend some time daily on any sports-related activity. He said that the active sports life makes one free from various health-related issues.
Appreciating organizers for conducting these events, the DG instructed them to ensure maximum participation of students at all levels as this is important for their overall development.
On the occasion, the dignitaries also declared open four days State Martial Art Championship 2018. Earlier various cultural programs were performed and presented by the participating students. Various schools also took part in the march past.
During the event, 200 boys and girls will take part in Wushu, Kick Boxing, Sqay, Thangta and other Martial Art events under different age categories.
The winning players participating from both Kashmir and Jammu regions will be selected to compete at the upcoming National level Martial Art events.
Under Sports for Peace and Development, around 2000 students from block Budgam will participate in Kho-Kho, Volleyball, Kabbadi, Football and Athletic events during the championship.
Among others, Joint Director YSS Bashir Ahmad and DYSS Officer Budgam Baljit Singh Sodhi were also present on the occasion.