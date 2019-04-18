4 CRPF personnel injured in Budgam road accident

April 18, 2019 | Agencies

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, including an officer, were injured when their vehicle met with an accident in the central Kashmir district of Badgam, official sources said here on Thursday.

They said a Gypsy carrying CRPF personnel for poll duty on Wednesday skidded off the road and fell into a nallah in Chadoora area of Badgam district which is part of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency, going to polls today.

Four CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured in the accident, who were later rescued and shifted to hospital.