4 CRPF men injured in Awantipora grenade attack

Army man injured in Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsPulwama/Jammu, July 28:
Four CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.
A Police official said that the militants hurled a grenade toward a moving bunker of paramilitary CRPF at Jawbara, Awantipora at around 7 pm injuring four CRPF personnel of 130 Battalion.
“The injured have splinter injuries and were shifted to hospital for treatment,” he said. “The reinforcements were rushed to the spot to trace the militants.”
He said soon after the incident, government forces launched searches in the area to nab the attackers.
Meanwhile, an Army man was injured either in suspected cross-border firing on the Line of Control (LoC) or accidental fire, officials said.
The Army man received hand injuries in the firing in Keri sector of Jammu region.
The officials said it was being verified whether the injury was caused in cross-border firing or accidental fire.
The Army man has been hospitalised, they said.