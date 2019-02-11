4 cops, 3 CRPF men among 11 injured in Palladium grenade blast

Jaish’s ‘Afzal Guru Squad’ claims responsibility
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 10:
At least 11 persons including four policemen and three CRPF personnel were injured in a grenade attack at the heavily-guarded Lal Chowk in Srinagar Sunday evening.
Police said the militants tossed a grenade toward the CRPF’s 132 battalion stationed at Palladium Cinema in Lal Chowk.
However, the grenade exploded by the roadside where the government forces were deployed.
The blast left 11 persons inured, they said.
Soon after the blast, additional forces rushed to spot to assess the situation.
However, the suspected militants had managed to flee from the scene.
A senior Police officer said the blast took place at around 6:45 pm following which Police rushed to the spot.
He said Police attended the site of the blast and found four policemen, three CRPF personnel and four civilians were injured in the attack.
The injured policemen, as per a source, were identified as Ashiq Ahmed, Abid Ahmed, Muhammad Shafi, and Nasir Ahmed, while the injured CRPF men were identified as ASI R Munaswami, constable Vishal and constable Davinder of the 132 battalion of CRPF.
The injured civilians have been identified as Humaira of Harwan, Abdul Qayoom of Mandibal Nowshehra, Taliba Gulshan of Dalgate and Shadab Shah of Nishat.
“The injured were shifted to hospitals for treatment and are stated to be stable,” a police officer said.
Police has registered a case into the incident and work to establish the full circumstances of the incident are underway, he said.
Meanwhile, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit claimed carrying the grenade attack.
“The attack was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad’s ‘Afzal Guru Squad,’” a Srinagar-based news agency quoted JeM spokesperson Muhammad Hassan as having said.
The incident is third of its kind so far this year at Lal Chowk which remains under constant watch of the government forces besides the round-the-clock CCTV surveillance.
On January 18, militants hurled a grenade toward paramilitary CRPF bunker near Ghanta Ghar in Lal Chowk Srinagar. However, no one was injured in the attack.
Earlier, militants had hurled a grenade toward the same paramilitary CRPF bunker at Palladium Cinema.
Those attacks were also claimed by JeM.
Following the grenade attacks, the government forces intensified vigil around Lal Chowk and began frisking people.
About the investigation of previous grenade blasts, a senior police officer said they were working to unearth the network behind the incidents.
“We are working on the investigations. There is no breakthrough yet,” he said.