March 11, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

4 civilians injured in LoC firing in Uri

 At least four civilians were injured and three residential houses partially damaged after troops across the Line of Control (LoC) traded small arm and heavy mortar shelling in Kamalkote sector of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.
Locals in Uri said during the Saturday night, the troops of the two countries exchanged heavy mortar shelling in Kamalkote sector, creating panic in the area.
They said intermittent shelling continued till Sunday morning, leaving several civilians injured and many houses damaged.
“The shelling started at around 12 pm Saturday night and intermittent firing continued up to Sunday morning. After a visible lull in cross border shelling from last 10 days, the two armies again traded heavy shelling in Kamalkote sector on Sunday afternoon. There is panic everywhere,” said Muhammad Maqbool Mir of Kundi Barjala while accompanying the injured to a local hospital.
Officials in Uri said that in the fresh firing on Sunday afternoon, four civilians were injured after troops from across targeted forward posts and civilian areas of Kamalkote sector with mortar shelling and small arm fire.
“Four civilians were injured and three residential houses partially damaged. A medical team was sent to the area to retrieve the injured soon after the firing,” they said.
The injured were identified as Reyaz Ahmad, son of Saderuddin, Meena Bejum, wife of Anwar Hussain Mir, Asif Ahmad, son of Anwar Hussain, Ishtiyaq Ahmad, son of Maqbool Mir, all residents of Batar Kundi, Barjala village in Kamalkote sector of Uri.
Three residential houses were also partially damaged in the shelling.
The fresh exchange of mortar shelling came after a lull of 10 days.
On March 1, several families from Kundi Barjala and other villages of Kamalkote fled from the area after intense shelling created panic in the entire area.
At least six families were evacuated from the area and shifted to a makeshift camp at Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Uri.
A civilian, Reyaz Ahmad, son of late Nazir Ahmad of Gagi Madyan village of Kamalkote was also injured after he was hit with a splinter in lower abdomen.
Eleven villages of Kamalkote sector in Uri remain the worst-affected during the shelling.
Earlier people from at least 25 villages of Uri held a massive protest demonstration, demanding underground bunkers for the people living in the border areas of Uri.
The troops traded heavy gunfire in Kamalkote on February 27, following a strike by Indian Air Force in Pakistan.



