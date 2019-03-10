About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 10, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

4 civilians injured in fresh cross border shelling in Uri

Four civilians sustained injuries after armies of India and Pakistan traded heavy gunfire in Kamalkote sector of Uri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

 

A police official from Uri said that four civilians were injured after Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling in Kamalkote sector of Uri.

 

“Four civilians sustained injuries in the cross border shelling. All have been shifted to Uri hospital for immediate treatment,” he said.

 

The shelling was going on in the area till last reports.  

 

Earlier, in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, a residential house belonging to Mohammad Sadiq Barwal in Batar Jabda Kamalkote was partially damaged after armies of India and Pakistan traded heavy shelling across LoC in Kamalkote sector.

