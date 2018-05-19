4 civilians, BSF man killed in Pak firing in Jammu

Syed Amjad ShahJammu, May 18:
A day before Prime Minister NarendraModi’s visit to the State, four civilians and a Border Security Force (BSF) man were killed and 10 others including nine civilians injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the International Border (IB) in Jammu on Friday.
Sources said Pakistani troops resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling on BSF posts in Jabowal forward area in Arnia sector at around 1.30 am.
They said BSF men also returned fire and two border guards manning a forward post in Jabowal area were injured after a mortar shell landed near their post.
Both the injured were evacuated to hospital, where one of the critically injured identified as Constable Sita Ram Upadhyay succumbed to injuries.
The deceased BSF man hailed from Jharkhand.
Many villages in R S Pura sector also came under heavy gunfire and mortar shelling from Pakistani troops.
Two civilians identified as Jagmohan and Satpal were killed in Pakistani troops shelling in Treva village of Arnia.
“One of the deceased was talking to his friend on mobile phone while another was walking in a street when a mortar shell exploded close to them at around 9 am. Both sustained critical splinter injuries and succumbed to injuries in GMC hospital, Jammu,” said the sources.
A couple identified as TarsemLal son of Prakash Chand and his wife Manjeet were busy in their routine work in their home at ChanduChak village of R S Pura , when a mortar shell exploded in their compound.
Both Tarsem and his wife died on spot. Their bodies were shifted to the hospital on a tractor and the locals staged protest against failure of government in saving their lives.
The cross border firing and mortar shelling caused fear among the border residents. Many border residents left their places and moved to safer places after the cross-border shelling stopped.
The cross-border firing and shelling continued intermittently till the evening.
Many houses have been damaged in the cross-border shelling.
Sources said the mortar shelling started early morning when nomads were busy preparing to eat sehri on second day of Ramadan in Jora Form (RS Pura).
A nomad Farooq Ali son of Asham Din of Jora Form was wounded after a mortar shell exploded near the locality.
He was evacuated and shifted to GMC Jammu Hospital.
The nomads ran towards the shelters to escape from the shelling.
Jora Form is mostly inhabited by the nomads, who supply milk to Jammu city.
“It was second Roza today. We were preparing for sehri when shelling started. We were unable to take sehri. Now we have shifted to safer place. We are already living in kacha houses. Last time, we suffered heavy losses due to killing of cattle and burning of structures in Pakistani troops shelling,” said one of the nomads.
At least eight other civilians also sustained injuries in Pakistani troops firing in R S Pura sector. The injured were evacuated to different hospitals.
BachanLalalongwith five of his family members in Treva village of Arnia had a narrow escape when a mortar shell landed on their roof top but did not explode.
The mortar shell stuck at iron bars after breaching concrete roof.
The family said they were saved by shrine where they worship.
“There is a sufi saint’s grave known as ‘Peer Badshah’ in Treva village. We believe our lives were saved by the Peer Baba’s mazaar and it was a miracle,” they said.