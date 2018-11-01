4 CASOs in Pulwama, Shopian

Javid SofiPulwama, Oct 31:
At least four Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were launched by troops in twin south Kashmir districts of Pulwama and Shopian on Wednesday.
A police official said CASO was launched by forces comprising army, CRPF and SOG of J&K police in Bongam locality of Lajoora village of Pulwama at around 5 pm.
He said combing operation was called off at around 6:15 pm after forces found nothing during the searches.
By evening three more villages two in Pulwama and one in Shopian were put under cordon and search operation by troops.
The villages where CASO was launched include Frasipora and Khaterpora in Pulwama and Baderhama in Shopian.
The search operations were going on when reports last poured in.