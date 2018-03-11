4 booked for objectionable sloganeering in Nowshera

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Four identified persons have been booked by Rajouri police for raising Pro-Pakistan slogans in Nowshera during the last two days and action under law has been started against them.
In an incident that incident took place in main market in which a group of six to seven person were present and two boys raised slogans and a video of same also went viral.
A case FIR 33/2018 U/S 124A and 153A has been registered against the said two boys namely Arun Gupta son of Chaman Lal Gupta and Ashi Gupta son of Babu Gupta, both residents of ward no 04 of Nowshera town.
Second incident took place yesterday when a police convoy was on move from Nowshera market when some middle aged people were present and two among them raised slogans for which a case FIR 34/2018 U/S 124A and 153A RPC has been registered and duo have been booked who are Gurmeet Singh son of Karnail Singh resident of Rajal Dhalian and Avtar Singh son of Dhera Singh resident of Nowshera.
The accused are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to arrest them.
Rajouri police also warns all the people not to indulge in any kind of unlawlfulactivity on the name of agitation and not to violate law of the land.
