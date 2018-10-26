4 Blocks to be made cashless under DigiDhan Prog in Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsKupwara, Oct 25:
Four blocks including Trehgam, Drugmulla, Nutnoosa and Langate of Kupwara district have been identified for the purpose of making them cashless on pilot basis in the first phase and to saturate these blocks under Social Security Schemes.
In this connection, a meeting of concerned officers was held here at District Office Complex Kupwara today. The meeting was chaired by Joint Director Planning Kupwara, Imtiyaz Ahmad on behalf of District Development Commissioner Kupwara.
The meeting was attended by Lead District Manager (LDM) Kupwara Mohammad Afzal, Regional Manager Grameen Bank Ab. Khaliq, District Manager CSC, Dr Javid, concerned Tehsildars and BDOs besides heads of various Bank Branches.
The meeting discussed threadbare various issues relating to Aadhaar Linkage, census of households and shops, profile of blocks, role of financial institutions, CNC and other departments.
The meeting was also convened to find out a mechanism during which suggestions and feedback was solicited from the participants.
The JD on the occasion impressed upon the Tehsildars and BDOs to furnish the data regarding total number of households and shops existing in the identified blocks within the next three days to DC Office. He said that the task should be taken up on missionary mode in which the Banks, RDD, ICDS, CSC will have to coordinate with concerned Tehsildars to make the programme a success. He said that the people need to be sensitized about the benefits of digital transactions. He instructed the concerned that special camps should be organised for Aadhaar enrollment and training people know-how about the use of mobile application.
District Manager CSC on the occasion said that Digital literacy is imperative for digital transactions. In this regard, all the stakeholders have to work with zeal and zest. He said that Aadhaar Seeding is mandatory for Electronic Payment System.