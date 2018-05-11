4 blocks, 102 panchayats register 100 percent achievement under SBM in Rajouri: Admin

‘64000 units geo-tagged, photographs uploaded’
‘64000 units geo-tagged, photographs uploaded’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
More than 95,000 toilet units have been constructed under Swachh Bharat Mission in the district with 4 block and 102 Gram Panchayats achieving 100% targets for being declared as Open-Defecation Free.
According to an official, District Development Commissioner along with District Panchayat Officer and Block Development Officers reviewed the progress with field functionaries in the final stage of SBM implementation.
Four blocks achieved 100% target of physical completion include Manjakote (5475 units), Panjgrian (3179), Rajouri (7814) and Sunderbani (6242). A total of 102 panchayats having achieved 100% completion so far include 1 each in Budhal, Nowshera and Rajnagar, 13 in Darhal, 2 each in Dhangri, Plangarh and Khwas, 5 in Kalakote, 7 in Doongi, 24 in Manjakote, 11 in Panjgrain, 15 in Rajouri and 18 in Thanamandi. After 100% achievement in baseline survey targets the physical verification is under process for formal certification of ODF, he added.
Meanwhile, he said, the district has completed geo-tagging and uploading of physical completion photographs for 63,629 toilet units making it 73% achievement of approved units.
The official said that a total of 95,442 toilet units have been completed in the district out of revised target of 1,06,677 meanwhile work is under progress on remaining nearly 10,000 units in the district. Many blocks are nearing completion of target which include Khwas (92.53%), Kalakote (91.93%), Darhal (93.20%) and remaining blocks in 85-90% range.
District Rajouri has achieved physical coverage 89.47% in first week of May 2018 with completion of 75,601 units and geotagging to 63000 during the said period.
District Administration and stakeholders endeavour to complete the physical targets during the current month and extensively widen the impact of social outreach programme for cleanliness and sanitation under the umbrella of Swachh Bharat Mission of a behavioural change of society.
In a remarkable achievement more than 26,000 units have been constructed in blocks and villages along the 120KM long Line of Control which is great step forward not only for sanitation but safety of residents in wake of frequent ceasefire violations.