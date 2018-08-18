4 arrested with poppy in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested three persons with 13.5 kg poppy straw at Lakhanpur.
Based on inputs, police said, they laid a naka on Jammu-Pathankot highway and intercepted an Innova car bearing registration number PB08D-8195.
When the vehicle was checked, police said, they recovered 13.5 kg poppy straw from there. The vehicle was on its way from Kashmir towards Punjab, when the vehicle was stopped for checking.
The arrested persons have been identified as Inderjeet Singh (driver) son of Mohinder Singh, Baljeet Kumar son of Paras Ram and Gurjeet Singh son of Harbans Singh, all resident of Hoshiarpur in Punjab.
Meanwhile, police also claimed to have arrested a person with poppy straw in Samba.
Based on inputs, police said, they intercepted a person who was roaming there under suspicious circumstances at Kothey area in Vijaypur.
During his checking, police said, they recovered one kg and 100 grams of poppy straw from his possession.
They arrested the person immediately under FIR Number 110 of 2018. He has been identified as Harnam Dass son of Gian Dass of Shiv Nagar, Vijaypur.