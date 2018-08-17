4 army men injured in gunfight along LoC

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 16:
Four army men were injured in a gunfight along the Line of Control (LoC) Nowgam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.
A police officer said army's 8 Bihar intercepted a group of militants near Sangam Post at around 9:20 am.
"The group of militants after being challenged opened fire triggering off a gunfight,” he said.
In the initial firefight, four army men sustained injuries and were evacuated to nearby army hospital, where from they were referred to 92 base hospital Badamibagh in Srinagar.
The injured were identified as Subodh Kumar, Chaman Orang, SP Barak and Suman Turno.
After the gunfight erupted, additional reinforcements were rushed to the site and the entire area has been cordoned off.
An army official said the operation in the area was still ongoing. (GNS)