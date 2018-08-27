4 Al-Badr recruits arrested in Kupwara: Army

‘Ex-filtration bid foiled’
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 26:
Barely two days after four fresh militant recruits from north Kashmir’s Kupwara district announced their joining of militant ranks on social media, they were arrested before ex-filtrating into Pakistan administered Kashmir (Pak) for arms training, Army said Sunday.
“Four newly-recruited militants were arrested along with ‘warlike stores’ in the upper reaches of Kalaroos in Kupwara while attempting to ex-filtrate across the Line of Control,” Srinagar-based Defence spokesman, Col Rajesh Kalia said.
On Saturday, pictures of four youth Umar Bashir Sheikh, 23, Danish Khazer Sheikh, 22, Waseem Ahmad Khan, 23, all from Chotipora area of Handwara and Tahir Habib Bhat of Khuru surfaced on social media.
The young militant recruits posed in the pictures with AK 47 rifles and pistols, now a usual style of new militant recruits to announce their joining militancy in Kashmir, somewhere in the forests of Kupwara.
The pictures captured amid lush green forest read that they were active with the Al-Badr outfit from August 24.
After the pictures went viral, followed by intelligence inputs about the presence of four youth, sources said the government forces launched an immediate search operation in the dense forests of Nag Dagi of Kalaroos Saturday night to nab them.
Col Kalia said they were arrested after a brief gunfight with the government forces.
He confirmed that the four militant recruits were being guided by a group of three Al-Badr militants while trying to ex-filtrate into PaK.
“Following credible information about four newly-recruited militants being guided by three militants of Al-Badr for a planned ex-filtration, the Army and Police jointly laid an ambush and trapped the militants,” Col Kalia said.
He said after a brief gunfight, the government forces exercised extreme restraint and gave the opportunity to the militants to surrender.
“While the four-newly recruited militants surrendered, the three Al-Badr militants deserted the new recruits and fled under cover of fire,” the Army spokesman said. “The searches were on to trace the militants.”
Initial reports suggest one of the four recruits was an MBA student and another had completed Diploma in Operation Theatre (OT).
Militant group Al-Badr, which ceased to exist in Kashmir for nearly a decade, renewed its presence in Kashmir this year with the militant group’s initial four recruits coming from south Kashmir’s volatile Shopian and Pulwama districts.
Aijaz Ahmed Paul, a science graduate from Shopian, Sameer Ahmad Seh alias Waqas Bhai, a BA Final Year student and a native of Sugan village of Zainapora, Nawaz Ahmad Wagay from Reban Zainapora, Shopian, a postgraduate in Urdu and Tauseef Ahmad Wani, a graduate from Nowpora Payeen village of Pulwama are believed to have joined the militant group this year.
Al-Badr first made its entry into Kashmir in 1998.
Earlier, the militant outfit had fought alongside anti-Soviet militants as a part of Gulbudin Hikmatyars Hizb-i-Islami.
