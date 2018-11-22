About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

4 Afghan troops killed in Taliban attack, airstrike kills 10 people

Published at November 22, 2018 08:47 AM 0Comment(s)603views


AP/ Press Trust of India

Kabul

Four Afghan troops were killed in Taliban assault on a military convoy in southwestern Badghis province of Afghanistan, officials said.  

The ambush by the Taliban insurgents on the convoy travelling early on Thursday through the provincial capital of Qalay-e-Now, also wounded seven troops, Mohammad Nasir Nazari, a member of the Badghis provincial council said.

Separately, Afghan Special Forces called in a NATO airstrike during an operation late on Wednesday against Taliban fighters in eastern Logar province.

Provincial council chief Mohammad Nasir Ghyrat says 10 died in that airstrike but that it isn't immediately how many civilians were among the dead.

The Logar governor's spokesman Khalid Safai says an investigation was underway. NATO did not immediately comment on the strike.

A resurgent Taliban stage near-daily attacks on Afghan forces, leaving many casualties.

 

