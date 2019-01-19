4 accused charge sheeted in Soura weapon snatching conspiracy case: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 18:
Police on Friday presented a charge sheet for case FIR No 26/2018 registered at P/S Soura pertaining to the weapon snatching conspiracy and murder before the Court of Additional District and Session Judge Srinagar after obtaining requisite government sanction and completing all other departmental formalities.
Charge sheet was presented against seven accused persons including the four accused Omar Noor Bhat son of Noor Mohammad Bhat resident of Chatabal, Waseem Ahmad Sofi son of Bashir Ahmad Sofi resident of Chatabal, Adil Majeed Bhat son of Abdul Majeed Bhat resident of Chatabal and Obaid Altaf Zoji son of Mohammad Altaf Zoji resident of Naribal Soura who are currently lodged in Central Jail Srinagar.
Pertinent to mention that the terrorist attack by the above mentioned accused was carried out on the 25th of February 2018 on the guard post deployed at the residence of Fazal Haq Qureshi. In the attack one Policeman Ct Farooq Ahmad had sacrificed his life and his service rifle was also snatched.
All the four accused persons were charged for their involvement in conspiring and executing a terror attack, murder of a cop on duty and weapon snatching.