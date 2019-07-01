3rd phase of Jehangir Chowk-Rambagh flyover inaugurated

July 01, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday inaugurated the third and last phase of the Jahangir Chowk Rambagh (JCRB) flyover here.

The 1.38 km Jehangir Chowk-Alochi Bagh limb of the flyover is expected to prove as a major relief from traffic congestion for the commuters. It will also help people to get relief from the traffic bottlenecks in Rambagh, Solina and Alochi Bagh areas.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, said that it was a “big moment for both administration and people of the district.”

The move comes after focused efforts over the last several months to meet the deadline, he said.

He said the stretch has been thrown up for vehicular traffic from Jehangir Chowk towards Rambagh. He added that the traffic towards Jehangir Chowk will be allowed after completion of construction of a ramp to connect with the flyover.

The final ramp is expected to be completed in the next two weeks, Choudhary said.

The flyover project was announced in July 2009 but the construction work of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) funded flyover began in 2013.

Observing that the flyover will bring relief to commuters, Chief executive officer, JKERA, Raghav Langer, told Rising Kashmir that final part of the flyover is expected to be completed within a few weeks.

He said the construction on a small portion is pending and the flyover would be fully thrown open for use to the public soon.

"We are hopeful that the final limb of the mega project will be completed in first half of July. People will heave a sigh of relief from traffic congestion in the area,” he said.

In March this year, the administration had set June 2019 as the official deadline for the completion of the project but major part of flyover is yet to be completed.

The inauguration will provide relief to the commuters. The project has six access ramps of Jehangir Chowk, Indoor Sports Stadium, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Zum Zum complex Natipora and MET station Barzulla

The total estimated cost of the flyover is Rs 369 crore.

Through ERA, the project is being executed by Simplex Limited, project contractor.

The 2.4-kilometer flyover with six access ramps including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora, and Barzulla will substantially decongest city traffic and reduce travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh.

“Earlier in February this year, ERA imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on the contractor M/S Simplex Infrastructure Limited (SIL) which was supposed to make the complete stretch of flyover motorable by June 2019 as per his submitted work plan,” said an official.

In May this year second phase was inaugurated by Governor and in March 2018 first phase was inaugurated by former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.