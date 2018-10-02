391 Student Players Participated.

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag Oct 1:
The provincial level inter-district competitions concluded on Monday.
In the discipline of Cricket, about 288 student players have participated.
In U/19 Cricket and 7-A Side (Boys) Cricket tournament which was inaugurated by the Director General of Youth Services & Sports Department on 24th of this month, 124 student players have participated. Two semi finals were played between the four district team.
In the first Semifinal Barmullah defeated Budgam and qualified for final simultaneously in the second semi final played between Anantnag and Ganderbal was won by the district team of Anantnag. Final of the tournament was won by District Team of Bramullah by defeating District Cricket Team of Anantnag.
7 A Side: 46 Student players who were associated with 5 District teams participated in the 7 A-Side Cricket Tournament which was organized by the District Youth Services & Sports Office Anantnag. In semis of the tournament Anantnag outplayed Srinagar and in the second semifinal which was played between the district teams of Kulgam and Pulwama, Pulwama defeated Kulgam.
Anantnag won the title by defeating Pulwama in the final match of the tournament.
In under 17 Boys category 9 District teams participated and 103 players took active part in the matches of the tournament.
In finale of the Tourney, Budgam defeated Ganderbal
Similarly in under 14 age group 9 district teams participated and 118 student players played various matched of the tournament. In the final of the cricket tournament, Srinagar outplayed the district team of Budgam.
Matches of the tournament were played at Sports Stadium Nanil, Sports Stadium Mattan, Play Field of HSS Bijbehara, Jablipora Ground A and B.