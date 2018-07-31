39 water supply schemes affected in Kashmir

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, July 30:
At least 39 water supply schemes have been affected in Kashmir Valley due to less precipitation during the current year.
In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, 16 water supply schemes have been affected due to lack of water at the source.
Four water supply schemes each in Srinagar, Budgam, Anantnag and Bandipora districts have also been hit during last six months.
In twin south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Shopian three water supply schemes each have been rendered defunct temporarily while five schemes in Kupwara and two in Ganderbal have also been affected.
As per official figures, around 1600 water supply schemes of 1900 schemes commissioned in less than a decade in Jammu and Kashmir have already reported no progress due to lack of funds.
In Kashmir, at least 173 water supply schemes were allotted to Baramulla, Anantnag -- 156, Budgam -- 111, Kupwara -- 109, Kulgam -- 101, Shopian -- 90, Srinagar -- 98, Bandipora -- 89, and Ganderbal 73.
Similarly, 294 schemes were sanctioned for Jammu district, 168 for Rajouri, 89 in Poonch, 99 in Kishtwar and 72 each in Kathua and Samba 72. For Leh and Kargil districts of Ladakh region, 149 schemes were sanctioned.
Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE) department Abdul Wahid told Rising Kashmir about 1300 water supply schemes were closed due to less precipitation, snowfall and rainfall.
He said out of 1300 schemes, 600 were lift water supply schemes.
According to Wahid, 70 to 80 per cent of water sources for the water supply schemes were also depleted due to which groundwater level of the sources in water table had also been depleted.
“Our water supplies were good enough as long as the spring sources in the upper reaches were receiving good amount of rainfall. But recently, due to less rainfall and snowfall, we faced problem in higher altitudes,” he said.
Wahid said the habitations, which were provided round the clock water supply, are now receiving supply for about 10 hours. “The other habitations which were provided with the supply for 12 hours receive it now for 6 hours only.”
He said over 500 water supply schemes were also affected due to 2014 foods.
Blaming people for encroaching the floodplains and water bodies, Wahid said, “Water bodies are the main source of our department. The snow and rainfall in the higher altitudes used to fill the flood plains and water bodies. After that, due to increase in temperature, abundant water was flowing into the streams.”
“The encroachment and shrinking of water bodies affect the water supply schemes in general,” he said.
He, however, said the department has managed the stability and “there is abundant water in our sources”.
However, Head of the Department of Earth Sciences at University of Kashmir, Prof Shakil Romshoo, said the infrastructural problems lead to decline of water supply schemes in the valley.
He said drinking water requirements won’t be affected even if the water level goes down. “The valley is blessed with the natural resources.”
According to Romshoo, “lack of the knowledge-driven plan” is one of the reasons for decline of water supply schemes.
He said less precipitation, climatic changes and melting of glaciers is a big concern. “However, it has not reached to the point where water supply schemes would be affected.”
“Over the period, water table in the state has gone down. It is because of the conversion of paddy fields into the horticulture crops,” he said.
Romshoo opined that Public Health Engineering (PHE) department needs to adopt the advanced technology for water supply schemes in the valley.