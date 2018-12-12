38.8% voting in final phase of panchayat polls

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 11:
In the 9th and final phase of Panchayat polls held on Tuesday amidst tight security, overall poll percentage of 38.8% was witnessed in Kashmir.
Giving district-wise details, Chief Electoral Officer J&K said Kupwara witnessed 53.6% polling in Phase-IX, Bandipora 46%, Baramulla 38.9%, Budgam 38.8%, Ganderbal 20.9%, Pulwama 1.4% and Anantnag 28.4%.
He said at the conclusion of the final phase of Panchayat Polls J&K witnessed an overall polling percentage of 74% in all the 9 phases including 83.5% in Jammu division and 44.4% in Kashmir division.
The CEA said in the first phase of polling held on November 17, 74.1% polling was recorded across J&K including 64.5% in Kashmir division and 79.4% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-II held on November 20, overall 71.1% polling was witnessed across the State with an 80.4% polling in Jammu division and 52.2% in Kashmir division.
He said in Phase-III, the State witnessed a poll percentage of 75.2% including 55.7% in Kashmir division and 83.0% in Jammu division.
In Phase-IV, he said, JK witnessed 71.3% voting with 82.4% electors exercising their franchise in Jammu division and 32.3% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-V, overall poll percentage of 71.1% was witnessed across the State with 85.2% polling in Jammu division and 33.7% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-VI, overall poll percentage of 76.9% was recorded across J&K including 17.3% in Kashmir division and 84.6% in Jammu division.
In the Phase-VII, overall poll percentage of 75.3% was witnessed across the State with 84.8% in Jammu division and 30.3% in Kashmir division.
In the Phase-VIII, 79.9% polling was recorded across the state including 85.1% in Jammu division and 49.6% in Kashmir division.