37 deputations, individuals meet Advisor Skandan

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor K Skandan today reiterated that the Governor’s administration is committed in its endeavour to address all the genuine issues of people on priority.

The Advisor made these remarks while chairing a public grievance redressal camp here at Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

As many as 37 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir valley put their demands and grievances before the Advisor.

A deputation of Civil Society from Kangan apprised the Advisor about various developmental issues concerning the subdivision.

Another deputation of Carpet Weavers from Ashtangoo, Bandipora demanded a cluster in their area. A deputation of brick kiln owners from Budgam brought the issue of kilns operating in their area.

The deputations of DRDA, Patwari, SRTC aspirants, besides individuals and deputations from Baramulla, Sopore, Pulwama, Banihal, Srinagar and other areas put forth their issues before the Advisor.

The Advisor gave a patient hearing to the demands put forth during the camp and assured to look into all the genuine issues on priority for their redressal.