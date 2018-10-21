35956 children administered MR vaccines in Ganderbal

DDC appeals people to make campaign a success
DDC appeals people to make campaign a success
GANDERBAL, OCTOBER 20:
The District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Dr. Piyush Singla Saturday appealed people to make the ongoing Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign a success in the district.
The DDC said this while reviewing the performance under the vaccination campaign for school children to eradicate Measles and Rubella in the district Ganderbal.
The Programme was launched on September 24, 2018, across the district by teams formed by the district health administration to cover private/government primary and secondary schools apart from Aanganwadicentres within the district.
Addressing the meeting, DDC said that the scheme is an initiative of the central government in association with the World Health Organization (WHO) and aims at to eradicate measles among the children. He said it is part of the government’s ambitious vaccination programme and people need to come forward in getting their children vaccinated.
While reviewing block-wise performance under the campaign, the meeting was informed that 35956 children have been vaccinated in the age group of nine months to 15 years since the launch of Measles-Rubella vaccination in the district.
He urged the CMO/CEO Ganderbal to take confidence-building measures by holding interaction with local people to dispel their doubts regarding the vaccine and conduct field visits regularly for creating awareness among the masses about the benefits of vaccination.
The meeting was attended by ADC Ganderbal, Naseer Ahmad Wani, CMO Ganderbal, Dr. R. D. Kasana, CEO Ganderbal, Gayas-ud-din, Deputy CMO Ganderbal Dr. Mehraj-ud-din, District Immunization Officer, Dr. Masrat and other concerned.