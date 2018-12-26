About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

35 poultry rearing units close down at Lassipora

Rearers blame lack of govt support for persistent losses to units 


Javid Sofi

Pulwama:

Persistent losses and higher input cost has forced closure of as many as 35 poultry rearing units at Lassipora’s Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) in Pulwama.
Younis Ahmad, a rear, said only five units have sustained and others have close down at IGC Lassipora.
He blamed higher competition and lack of facilities for the closure of the units.
“Due to transportation charges and different climatic conditions, we incur high expenses in rearing the birds compared to unit holders outside the state,” he said.
The poultry bird unit holders rue lack of support from concerned authorities.
They complained of frequent power cuts as bottlenecks in making the units a success.
Another unit holder, Riyaz Ahmad, said there is no veterinary clinic and nutrition selling centre at IGC Lassipora.
Dr Shakeel Ahmad, Poultry Development Officer, Pulwama said that their department supports the poultry bird unit holders by providing them medication and vaccination at subsidized rates.
“The veterinary clinic is only one and half kilometers away from IGC Lassipora,” he said, adding that regulating prices or intervening to check competition is beyond their competence.
He, however, said that they have pleaded before higher authorities for streamlining the poultry sector in Kashmir.

 

