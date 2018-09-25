35 IIT students among 45 trekkers missing in HP’s Lahaul, Spiti

AgenciesShimla
At least 45 people, including 35 students from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, who had gone trekking in Lahaul and Spiti districts in Himachal Pradesh are missing after heavy snowfall in the mountainous region, reports said.
Rajvir Singh, father of one of the students, told ANI that the IIT students had gone for trekking to Hampta pass in Kullu and were supposed to return to Manali. However, they have been unable to contact the group so far.
At least five people died and a thousand others were left stranded as Himachal Pradesh continued to witness heavy rains and snowfall in many areas.
The district administration has sounded a "high alert" in Kullu where initial loss of property in recent rain has been estimated at over Rs. 20 crore.
All adventurous sport activities, including paragliding, have been banned in Kullu, where initial loss of property in recent rains has been estimated at over Rs 20 crore.
Hamirpur, Kangra and Kullu officials have ordered all government and private schools and colleges to be closed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.