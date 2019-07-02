35 die, 16 wounded in Kishtwar accident

July 02, 2019 | Imran shah

At least 35 people died and 16 others were injured when an overcrowded bus skidded off a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district on Monday morning, officials said.

The minibus, which was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar, skidded off the Keshwan-Thakrai road and rolled down into the deep gorge around 7.30 am, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar A S Rana, said that the 28-seater bus was carrying 52 passengers when the accident occurred, adding that a probe would be ordered.

Thirty-five people died and 16 others were injured, district Senior Superintendent of Police Shakti Pathak said.

The police, security agencies and the locals launched a rescue operation and shifted the injured to the hospital. Choppers were flown in and three passengers were airlifted from the site to the Jammu Government Medical College Hospital here, officials said.

According to reports, a mini bus with the capacity of 25 passengers bearing registration number JK17-6787 was carrying 55 passengers and was on its way from Keshwan to Kishtwar when the accident took place.

The driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve and vehicle skidded off the road and rolled down about 400 feet and fell into a gorge at Sirgwari (Thakrie) near Kuryal Pul, about 25 KM from Kishtwar town.

After receiving information about the mishap, Police, SDRF, volunteers of Ababeel and Red Cross society along with locals rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation. Later, Army also joined the rescue operation.

All passengers were shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar, where doctors declared 23 as brought dead while 12 more later succumbed to their injuries taking the toll to 35 as the last reports came in.

An official said 55 passengers were on board when the mishap took place. Three critically injured were airlifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment.

Meanwhile, on the call of Traders Union Kishtwar, all schools and business establishments in Kishtwar closed as a mark of condolence and in protest to the overloading.

When contacted, DC Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana, said, “I supervised the rescue operation. A preliminary investigation shows that it seems to be the negligence of driver, possibly the overcrowding resulted in the accident.”

“We have already airlifted 3 seriously injured to GMC Jammu in Pavan Hans chopper, now we are waiting for the army helicopter to shift 11 other injured to GMC,” officer added.

