35 aspirants trained at Kargil

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) for aspiring entrepreneurs under Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) concluded at Kargil.

The training program was organized by Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI), District Centre Kargil in collaboration with J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board here at Language Center.

35 educated unemployed youth of the district in the age group of 18-40 years belonging to different parts of the district participated in the training programme.

Special Officer for Cultural Activities, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages Kargil Muhammad Ali Tak was the chief guest while as Branch Manager Grameen Bank Kargil Stanzin Khenrab was the guest of honor on the occasion, while District Nodal Officer JKEDI Kargil Gulzar Ali, Coordinator JKEDI Muhammad Ali and other concerned officers were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest while appreciating the efforts of the organizers for holding the training program urged the trainees to make best use of the inputs and information acquired during the training period.

Branch Manager Grameen Bank Kargil Stanzin Khenrab in his address enlightened the trainees about the procedural aspects of various loans available to the unemployed youth under JKREGP.

Earlier, District Nodal Officer JKEDI Kargil, Gulzar Ali in his welcome address highlighted the various schemes being implemented by JKEDI for welfare of the youth. Coordinator JKEDI Muhammad Ali in his address congratulated all the participants for choosing entrepreneurship as their career option.

During the training programme, the candidates were enlightened about options to choose from a varied range of activities including hardware, tailoring and knitting, boutique, paneling, preparatory methods of local dishes and furnishing etc. The training programme was modeled for manufacturing, services and agro-allied sectors to enable the aspirants to choose from a range of entrepreneurial activities viable in their respective areas.